With Mississippi down, City of East Dubuque begins work on broken water main

Some people in East Dubuque are close to having running water again after going for more than 15 weeks without it.

A crew works on a water main break in East Dubuque on Thursday, June 27. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

A water main broke in the Shore Acres neighborhood just as the Mississippi River rose above flood stage in March. The river stayed above flood stage for more than 80 days, keeping the city from being able to access the break.

Crews began work on the pipe on Thursday. East Dubuque Public Works Director Mark Fluhr expects it will be difficult to fix because the pipe is below the river.

"We’re in the water table. You know the river is now at 12 something, and our pipe is at approximately six feet deep," Fluhr said.

Once the pipe is fixed, the city will have to take three water samples from different homes in the area.

Fluhr said, "we’ll flush the system real good through fire hydrants and then after we get all that done, then we’ll go ahead and go to some of the residents down here and get samples.”

Those samples are sent to Stockton, Illinois and tested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

About a dozen homes and one business were without water for more than 15 weeks. Millennium Bar and Marina was closed during that time due to the flood and lack of running water, but it opened again on June 21.

"The support we’ve had is unbelievable. So thank you, thank you to the community," Trentz said. "I could literally cry talking about it because it has been the hardest time just opening a business, but seeing everyone come back is awesome.”

She and her husband were able to open without running water by buying industrial, food-safe water tanks. They fill the tanks with water from the city and transport them to the business.

"It holds 250 gallons, and just on Saturday alone, we went through 1,600 gallons. So my husband's full-time job is pretty much keeping[ing our water full," Trentz said.

The entire situation cost Trentz a lot more time and money than she ever expected.

“We had to get completely reinspected, not only just for the food inspection, but we also had to get a brand new building inspection, the state got involved," Trentz said. "Definitely cost way more headache and way more money than it should of."

Still, she's happy to be open and she can't wait for the day when she can turn on the tap without a second thought.

She said, "we really can’t wait for this water main to be fixed.”