Wisconsin woman hid mom's corpse, collected income

A Wisconsin woman is charged with hiding her mother's corpse and lying about her death in order to continue collecting money from social security checks and dividends.

Paula Ann Bergold, 59, is charged with hiding a corpse, failure to report death and obstructing an officer, according to station WBAY-TV in Green Bay.

On Sept. 18, Marinette County deputies responded to State Highway 64 in the Town of Peshtigo to perform a welfare check on Ruby Bergold, 89. A neighbor told officials Ruby's daughter, Paula, was "being evasive to where Ruby might be." The neighbor said Paula Bergold had also been collecting Ruby's mail.

Officers found a note taped to a door of the Bergold home that said "Ruby has gone out of town to visit some friends of ours. Paula."

"While standing outside the residence, Sgt. Miller occasionally got an odor of decay," according to a criminal complaint. Sgt. Miller witnessed packets of mothballs at each of the entry doors. The complaint says there was "a large amount of mothballs in the back of the vehicle that was parked in the driveway."

Paula Bergold arrived at the scene and insisted that her mother was out of town. She gave keys to the deputies and told them they could go inside the home and look, according to the complaint.

Officers discovered a chair covered in Borax and boxes of ammonia and bleach. They also found several bags of unopened barn lime. However, they could not find Ruby.

Paula Bergold eventually admitted that her mother was dead and the body was in the home, according to the complaint. She told officers that Ruby was in a tub in the basement. They thought she was talking about a bathtub, but it was actually a small plastic tub that held the remains of Ruby Bergold.

Paula said that she didn't kill her mother. She reportedly said she found Ruby dead in a chair upstairs--the one found covered in Borax-- but couldn't bring herself to call police.

"When her mother's body began to smell, Paula decided to get the container from the basement. She placed Ruby's body inside and dragged it down to the basement and placed it where it was found. Paula said she put Borax on the chair and her mother's body due to the bad smell," the criminal complaint said.

Authorities transported Ruby Bergold's body to Fond du Lac for an autopsy. Investigators identified the body through the serial number on Ruby's pacemaker.

Paula admitted to investigators she had been living off of her mother's income which included social security, stocks and dividends from her father's retirement.

"Paula said that she was concerned about the money, and that played into her decision to not report her mother's death," reads the complaint.

Paula was arrested and had a set cash bond at $10,000.