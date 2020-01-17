Wisconsin woman dies after leaving emergency room after long wait, family says

A Wisconsin mother says her 25-year-old daughter died about an hour after leaving an emergency room after a long wait.

“She had everybody laughing and smiling. Everybody loved her,” Yolanda Ward said about her daughter, Tashonna Ward.

Yolanda Ward says Tashonna Ward’s life was taken away in an unthinkable way.

On Jan. 2, Tashonna Ward texted her mom saying that she was experiencing chest pains and was going to the emergency room.

The medical examiner’s report states she arrived at Froedtert Hospital that evening.

At the hospital, multiple tests were performed including a chest X-ray that showed abnormal enlargement of her heart.

After several hours, the report states that Tashonna Ward felt she was waiting too long. She even wrote on Facebook about the long wait.

She decided to leave and go to an urgent care clinic, but never made it inside. Tashonna Ward collapsed near her vehicle, according to the report.

After being rushed back to Froedtert Hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The report states hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the immediate cause of death.

“She was a good daughter. One of my best friends," Yolanda Ward said.

A spokesperson with Froedtert Hospital released a statement saying, “The family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time.”

Tashonna Ward’s family has hired an attorney and hopes to prevent similar tragedies.

