Sheriff: Wisconsin woman arrested after crashing into buggy, failing to stop

A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after she reportedly hit an Amish buggy and did not stop.

Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said Jeanne M. Halvorson, 56, of Darlington, was heading south on STH 126 when she hit the buggy and failed to stop.

Authorities said they cited Halvorson for OWI and hit and run among other charges. She remained in custody at the Lafayette County jail.

The sheriff's office said the occupants of the buggy refused medical treatment, however, the horse had to be put down due to its injuries. The buggy was destroyed.