Wisconsin man accused of threatening to shoot up Menards

A distribution center employee is charged with threatening to shoot up his workplace in western Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint filed in Eau County Circuit Court says 31-year-old Kevin Pinkham told a co-worker at Menards Distribution Center on Aug. 15 that he planned to "shoot up the place."

The complaint also says Pinkham told a manager that he used to be in the military, was injured there and had killed 34 people, according to station WEAU-TV. Officials were able to obtain his 2011 military discharge papers, which stated Pinkham was never deployed and was never injured in the line of duty. He was discharged for “failed medical/physical/procurement standards”.

The complaint says Pinkham admitted to texting his girlfriend that he was going to kill everyone but told investigators it was a joke.

According to WEAU, during a search of Pinkham’s home, officials found:

-one Savage 30/6 Rifle in an unlocked gun cabinet in the upstairs main bedroom

-one Henry 22 Rifle

-one Ruger 22 rifle

-five loose 30-6 rifle rounds

-a large metal can full of 30-06 ammunition in the main bedroom

-an ammunition can with 16 magazine

-seven boxes of ammo

-one ammunition can full of 9mm ammo

-one ammunition can of 22 ammo

-one ammunition can full of 5.56 ammo

-73 separate rounds of 22 ammo

-121 rounds of 5.56 rounds with clips located on the kitchen table

-30 round 5.56 magazine with ammo behind the living room TV

-One 5.56 mm Rifle, loaded with a 30 round magazine located near the TV in the living room.

-Walther 9mm pistol in the glove box of his vehicle.

-Box of ammunition and a 9mm magazine in the center counsel.

-There was also the packaging for a 30 round rifle magazine and knife sharpening kit in the back seat of his vehicle.

Pinkham is charged with making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

Pinkham's public defender, Mark Austin, declined comment.

