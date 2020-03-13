Wisconsin governor orders all public schools to close

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering all public schools in the state to close in hopes of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor's move Friday will affect nearly a million students and their families. Evers decided to issue the order after state health officials announced that the number of confirmed infections in Wisconsin has more than doubled, from eight on Thursday to 19 on Friday.

State Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk told reporters before the closure announcement that the goal is to slow the spread so hospitals aren't overwhelmed.