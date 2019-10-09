Wisconsin governor declares second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has declared the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin, following similar moves in other states away from recognizing it as Columbus Day.

WLUK-TV reports that Evers signed an executive order making the designation on Tuesday at Indian Community School in Franklin. Evers says by signing the executive order the state is recognizing and appreciating tribal nations and indigenous people and the contributions they've made to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is home to 11 recognized American Indian tribes.

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill says the change has been a long time coming and can serve as an educational tool about tribal culture and history.

Other states that have moved away from observing Columbus Day include Minnesota, Vermont, Florida, Hawaii, Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota. Columbus Day remains a federal holiday.

 