Wintry weather on the way

A well-advertised winter storm is making its way to eastern Iowa. Timing for precipitation does not start until later on Friday. Look for rain/snow to develop, continuing with snow on Saturday. There looks to be a period of time from Saturday morning into the early afternoon that we may be cloudy, but dry. Snowfall then picks up, continuing into Saturday night. Strong north winds will also be present cause travel impacts. Snowfall totals, at this time, look to be 3-6" for Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City with 1-3"near Waterloo. Have a great night.