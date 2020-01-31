CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Any wintry precipitation comes to an end tonight. For the next three days, we have dry conditions and yes finally some sunshine. The most sunshine will be seen Sunday as a partly cloudy sky is forecast. Highs rise to near 40 Sunday falling back to the middle 30s on Monday. We continue to watch a storm moving in on Tuesday which could bring snow and colder conditions next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
Wintry precpitation ends, brighter weekend sky
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 2:19 PM, Jan 31, 2020
Hate crimes in Iowa City are difficult to prove, but human rights leaders want people to feel safe, respected