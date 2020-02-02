Wintry mix pushes in Monday afternoon

Temperatures soared into the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Because of some clearing, temperatures drop quickly throughout the overnight hours in the mid-20s. Wind chills though will be in the teens when you wake up Monday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day Monday, before a wintry mix, comes into Eastern Iowa in the afternoon and evening. It's looking like it will transition to a light snow Monday night and through Tuesday.

Accumulations look to be minor, less than one inch of snowfall, but we could also see some ice accumulations, so roads will likely be slick.

Another chance of light snow Wednesday, dry Thursday, and then another system to bring the chance of snow Friday. Highs stay in the mid to upper 20s through the workweek.