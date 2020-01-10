Wintry mix arrives later today, slick roads likely tonight

Everything is on track with this system and we are starting off dry and quiet.

Start looking for a wintry mix to set in around mid-afternoon and continue into the evening. This mixture of sleet, freezing rain and snow will make things hazardous quickly during the evening drive. Plan on this to transition to snow tonight with several inches possible. T

here still looks to be a lull in the activity early tomorrow morning, then the second round arrives in the afternoon and evening. Snow totals of 3-6" still appear likely with this storm by the time it all wraps up Saturday night.

It'll get colder behind this system late Saturday night into Sunday morning. There's another chance of snow Sunday night with light amounts possible.