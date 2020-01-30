CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- We are nearing the end of the weak systems moving across the state. Another disturbance moves through tonight and again on Friday. Some light wintry mix and light snow will be possible. Little if any accumulation is expected across eastern Iowa. Get set for a great weekend! The weather stays dry and the sunshine emerges from the clouds. It is not long-lasting so make sure you enjoy the sun and some milder conditions while we have them. Have a great night!
Wintry mix and Light snow to round out the work week
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Thu 3:55 PM, Jan 30, 2020