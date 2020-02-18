Wintry chill remains for now

Colder air is in place and the coldest day of the week still ahead of us. Overnight tonight we look for a partly cloudy sky that may bring a few flurries, other than that a dry weather pattern stays with us into the weekend. Temperatures hold in the teens on Wednesday with lows in the single digits above and below zero through Friday morning. Milder air build on a breezy Friday with highs near 40. Our weekend is looking good with middle to upper 40s common. Have a great night!