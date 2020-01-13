Wintry chances abound

The first of multiple wintry precipitation chances move through tonight. A light mix is likely with up to an inch or two of snow across northern Iowa. This system is out by morning leaving some slick spots and stretches behind. Tuesday is dry with the next system approaching on Wednesday. A wintry mix is likely through the day, starting in the morning as some freezing drizzle. Thursday is dry with the next system lined up for Friday. Enjoy the wintry weather.