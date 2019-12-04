Winter weather slows down after an early start

The end of October and beginning of November were unusually snowy, which may have had some worried about having to dig in (or dig out, as it were) for the long haul. However, snow has become harder to come by more recently.

In Cedar Rapids, 11.2” of snow fell in the two-week period from October 28 to November 11. In the three weeks since then, only 0.6” has fallen.

Dubuque picked up 13.9” during that first time period but only 1.3” since then.

Iowa City escaped the heaviest snow, but still started with a healthy 7.0”. Since November 11, only a trace (not enough to measure) has fallen.

Finally, Waterloo went from 7.4” to 0.6”.