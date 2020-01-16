Winter storm to impact the region Friday into Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Our active winter weather pattern continues as another storm looks to move across the state Friday into Saturday bringing snow and mixed precipitation. A Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory have all been issued for parts of the state going into effect Friday continuing through Saturday.

TIMING

“Snow looks move into parts of Eastern Iowa during the early afternoon Friday and will spread as the afternoon progresses,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. “The snow will pick up in intensity during the afternoon hours. A changeover to mixed precipitation will start in our southern areas after a period of snow. That mixed precipitation will start expanding in coverage and impact areas generally south of Interstate 80. That could expand as far north as Highway 20.”

Gehrts added the possibility of mixed precipitation – which, at this time, appears it will fall as sleet rather than freezing rain – will continue until Saturday morning before turning back to snow. Snow will come to an end by mid-morning Saturday.

SNOWFALL FORECAST

“Right now, we’re looking for areas along and north of Highway 20 to get about four to seven inches of snow from this system. Areas to the south will see two to four inches,” Gehrts said.

He added, “the amount of snow that falls will depend on what happens with the wintry mix – how soon it changes over, how far north it reaches, and so on. This system is complex so adjustments in the forecast are possible as the storm begins to impact our area.”

IMPACTS

Road conditions will deteriorate as snow moves in Friday afternoon. The mixed precipitation will cause slippery roads when it falls over. The wind will pick up and continue through the weekend, blowing and drifting snow could be an issue especially in open areas.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Another arctic air mass moves into the state as the storm moves out of the areas Saturday. Temperatures will fall Saturday with high temperatures staying in the single digitals on Sunday. The cold weather will continue into early next week.

