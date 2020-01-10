Winter storm to bring sleet, freezing rain, snow and wind

A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will move in this afternoon into the evening, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of it may melt on the pavement at first, but then as temperatures drop, it'll freeze over. The highest chance of sleet and freezing rain for the first part of the event should be roughly south of Highway 151, with mostly snow north of there. The first round of this winter storm tapers off not long after midnight.

Expected snowfall for Friday evening through Saturday night. When sleet turns to snow Friday evening will affect snowfall amounts.

We'll then have a breakthrough at least late Saturday morning, with the second area of snow spreading north through the evening, wrapping up around midnight Saturday night.

Snowfall totals from Friday evening through Saturday night will largely fall in the 3-6" range. While a locally higher amount is possible, that will depend a lot on where and when the sleet-snow transition happens Friday evening. Northwest of Waterloo, lower amounts of snow are expected. We'll also have to deal with blowing snow Saturday, especially in the open areas.

