Winter storm taking aim at Iowa; winter storm watch issued for this weekend

A winter storm system could bring rain, freezing rain, snow, and strong winds to the area over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Friday evening and goes through Sunday morning.

TIMING

“This system will hit in two waves,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. “The first system will impact the area starting Friday evening with a wintry mix changing to snow through early Saturday. The second wave will move through later in the day Saturday bringing snow and gusty northerly winds.”

The snow will come to an end late Saturday night into the early morning hours Sunday.

SNOWFALL FORECAST

Winters said the storm path could still change as It approaches the region and that will have an effect on timing, where the precipitation falls and in what form, and snowfall totals.

“Right now, we’re looking at three to six inches of snow south and east of a line extending roughly from about Tama to Prairie du Chien. Northwest of that line will see about one to three inches. Locally heavier amounts are possible,” Winters said.

IMPACT

Slick roads will be an issue as any freezing precipitation falls. Strong winds associated with the system will cause blowing and drifting snow and could make traveling difficult especially in open, rural areas.

EXTENDED FORECAST

The storm system will move out of the region early Sunday. Mostly cloudy and more active conditions are expected headed into next week with much colder weather expected by Thursday.