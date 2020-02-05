Winter storm stays south, brushing eastern Iowa with only scattered flurries

The wind is much lighter today than it was yesterday, but the clouds are still hanging on. Highs reach the middle to upper 20s this afternoon. While radar looks like it should be snowing, there's a bunch of dry air around, so it's really struggling to do anything. We may see scattered flurries tonight, but accumulating snow will mostly be across Missouri into Illinois.

We'll start tomorrow in the teens and rise to near 30 as the sky turns at least partly cloudy. Later Friday into Friday night, flurries or light snow will be possible, but won't amount to much if anything. Temperatures rise into the 30s next week, and we're watching a rain/snow chance Sunday along with the potential for snow again next Wednesday and Thursday.