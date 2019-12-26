Winter storm forecast to bring rain to Iowa; could cause travel troubles across Midwest

A winter storm will move across the Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend, bringing snow and rain to the region.

Most of the accumulating snow will fall from Colorado through central Nebraska into the Dakotas, then through northern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some areas north of Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Minneapolis, Minnesota may see over six inches of snow Saturday into Sunday.

Farther south, including over Iowa, most of the precipitation will fall as rain. A half-inch to an inch of rainfall is possible Saturday into Saturday night. Any snow later Sunday into Monday looks light with minor, if any, accumulation here.