Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 p.m.; numerous crashes reported as snow falls

A round of winter weather moving through the state Monday caused dangerous travel conditions and caused several crashes, including a 50-car pileup in central Iowa.

"A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Eastern Iowa until four o'clock this afternoon," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. "While we'll see generally light snowfall accumulations, gusty winds are causing issues with visibility, especially in open areas. Use caution this while traveling and allow yourself extra time."

Gehrts said will taper off this afternoon.

Emergency crews have responded to several crashes along I-380 in Eastern Iowa, including one that closed a portion of Interstate 380 near Highway 20.

In central Iowa, a massive pileup involving at least 50 vehicles closed Interstate 80 near the interchange with I-35, known as the east mixmaster. The Iowa State Patrol said one person was seriously injured in the crash.