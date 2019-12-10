Winning lottery ticket for $25,000 per year for life sold in Iowa CIty

A lucky person in Iowa City is about to get the prize of a lifetime, according to Iottery officials.

A winning ticket for the Iowa Lottery's Lucky for Life drawing on Monday, December 9, 2019 was sold at a Kum & Go, located at 1310 South Gilbert Street. The ticket matched all five regular numbers in the drawing, but did not match the "Lucky Ball."

This combination of winning numbers entitles the ticketholder to $25,000 per year for the rest of their life. If they had matched all numbers, it would have been $1,000 per day for the rest of their life.

The winning numbers in the for Life drawing were: 1-16-27-39-45 and Lucky Ball 10.

Lottery officials said that nobody has claimed the prize yet. For a prize of this amount, the winner is required to claim it at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

For more information, see the Iowa Lottery's website.