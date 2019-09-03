Winneshiek deputies bust meth lab in Ossian; 2 charged

Two people are facing drug charges after the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said deputies busted a meth lab.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said deputies executed a meth lab search warrant at 119 W Main Street in Ossian. They found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing.

Following the investigating, the sheriff's office said Krista Reinsvold, 35, of Ossian and Brian Brainard, 33, of Lansing, Iowa, were taken to the Winneshiek County Jail on several drug charges.

The Ossian Fire Department helped to decontaminate the home.