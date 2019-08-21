Winneshiek County law enforcement looking for stolen truck, suspect

Law enforcement in Winneshiek County is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen truck and a possible suspect.

A suspect that the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said stole a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck (Courtesy: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said that a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was stolen from a residence in a rural northern part of the county.

They believe a person pictured in surveillance video may have taken the truck. The utility truck he is seen stalking around in the video is not the truck that is missing.

Anyone with information should call the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office at (563) 382-4268.