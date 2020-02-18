Winneshiek County deputy receives Quilt of Valor for military service

Winneshiek County Deputy Mike Foland received a Quilt of Valor Monday for his service in the military.

Quilts of Valor cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing.

Deputy Foland served in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He was deployed on two Mediterranean Cruises, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Operation Provide Comfort during the Gulf War.

Decorah Assistant Police Chief Brent Parker also received a Quilt of Valor. Parker spent 12 years in the military.

Retired Decorah Police Officer Mike Spurgeon and Retired Winneshiek County Deputy Garth Narum also received Quilts of Valor.

Quilts are made by quilters from all over the country including in eastern Iowa.

Click or tap here for information on how to nominate someone for a Quilt of Valor.