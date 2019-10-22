Winneshiek County deputies save a life using Narcan

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing two of its deputies who used Narcan to save a person's life.

On Oct. 17, deputies Todd Schmitt and Chris Wuebker responded to a home in Ridgeway for a report of a person unconscious and not breathing due to an opioid overdose.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff's office said they started CPR and administered Narcan saving the person’s life.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said "The opioid crisis is real and part of the Northeast Iowa landscape."

Narcan, also known as naloxone, is used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. All Winneshiek County deputies carry it in their patrol cars.

"The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Deputies Schmitt and Wuebker would like to thank the Iowa Narcotics Officers’ Association for providing training to recognize drug overdoses and how to administer Narcan to a victim," the sheriff's office said in the post. "We would also like to recognize Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health and Marcia Oltrogge for applying for the grant that purchased the naloxone (Narcan) for all our deputies to carry in their patrol vehicles."