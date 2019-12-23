Winneshiek County car crash leads to two meth possession charges

A single-vehicle accident in rural Winneshiek County resulted in two people receiving drug-related charges, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office was sent to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch along Middle Hesper Road.

The driver of the vehicle, David Alve-Frana, 36, of Decorah, was located at the scene and arrested for second-offense possession of a controlled substance, in this case, methamphetamine.

The vehicle's passenger, Kristy Hall, 24, of Independence, was known to law enforcement to have an active arrest warrant in Buchanan County. She fled the scene on foot into a nearby wooded area, eventually being located in an abandoned barn.

Deputies said that Hall allegedly had meth in her possession at the time of her being located. She was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense possession of a controlled substance, in this case, methamphetamine.

The Decorah Fire Department offered assistance through their drone search team.

Both are being held at the Winneshiek County Jail.