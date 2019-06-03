Winneshiek County Republican Party wants 'MAGA' flags to fly on Flag Day

The Winneshiek County Republican Party plans to ask the Decorah City Council for permission to put up "Make America Great Again" flags along Water Street on June 14 which is Flag Day.

Decorahnews.com reports the flags would be flown during a birthday party for President Trump at noon at Water Street Park.

The application for flying the flags says the president "promotes the ideals of Liberty, Justice and Equality upon which America was founded."

According to Decorahnews.com, the city said the application did not meet a 30-day deadline enacted as part of the city's new flag display policy.

According to the city's agenda, the council was set to discuss the request at its meeting Monday night.