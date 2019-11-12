Winner announced in Elk Run Heights mayoral race after hat draw

Elk Run Heights has a new mayor after an unusual tiebreaker was used on Tuesday.

Residents of Elk Run Heights were left waiting to see who their next mayor would be after election night results showed an exact tie. Photo: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

Kristi Lundy will be the mayor of Elk Run Heights after her name was chosen out of a hat by election officials on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Lundy and incumbent mayor Tim Swope were exactly tied with 130 votes each after the election on Tuesday, November 5. There was one absentee ballot still outstanding, but it apparently did not arrive before the deadline at Noon on Tuesday.

Swope has until Friday to ask for a recount. If a recount is requested, a three-person board will conduct a recount. Each candidate would get to pick one person on that board and then have to mutually agree on the third. The board will then have 18 days to file a report.