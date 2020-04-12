Wineries offer virtual tastings amid coronavirus shutdown

Wineries that want to stay viable and connected to their customers during the coronavirus pandemic are harnessing platforms such as Facebook Live to offer virtual wine experiences.

Tasting rooms in California shut down last month after the governor ordered businesses to close to slow the spread of the new virus. At Bouchaine in Napa, a virtual online experience that had been in the planning for months was launched in mid-March.

Those who want to take part in the tasting program order a winemaker tasting kit, which is delivered to their home. A couple isolating in their home near Reno, Nevada, said it's been a great distraction.