Windy tonight, some may see a shower or two

The breezy conditions we felt on Wednesday diminish tonight. A cold front passes across the state and could spark a scattered shower or storm across southeast Iowa tonight. Thursday features a lighter wind with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday.

A better chance for rain moves into the state Thursday night through Friday. Heavy rain is possible. While the forecast includes rain chances through the holiday weekend, there will be plenty of dry hours too. Have a great night!

