Windy this evening, dry start to the week

Windy conditions continue through the evening. Wind gusts could be upwards of 45-50 mph. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies overnight as winds die down by Monday morning. Lows drop into the low 30s.

Mostly sunny and dry start to the week, highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s through the week.

By the time we head towards the end of the week, a frontal system will bring the chance of rain, starting Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 40s Saturday, before rebounding back in the 50s by the end of next weekend.

