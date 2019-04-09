Windy days ahead

As a large area of low pressure impacts the Midwest starting on Wednesday, plan on wind to be a factor. A stiff east wind will start us off, then turn more to the south on Thursday, then back around to the northwest on Friday. Gusts should easily hit or top 40 mph on each of these days.

This system will produce heavy snow and blizzard conditions in South Dakota and Minnesota, while places as close as Kansas City warm to near 80 degrees! This temperature spread also goes hand-in-hand with pressure difference, which is what will cause the wind to be strong for several days.