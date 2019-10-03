Windy, cool weather has arrived

Today will look and feel every bit of October. We have a blustery northwest wind, mostly cloudy sky, and cool highs in the 50s. The wind backs off tonight while the clouds break up some as lows drop to either side of 40. It's a crisp start to Friday, followed by a seasonably cool afternoon in the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers develop after midnight Friday night, and rain is likely on Saturday. It'll be a windy day in addition to being wet. Look for highs in the upper 50s. Next week, our weather is going to be much nicer. Most days will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, along with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s. There could be a light shower Wednesday night, and the cold front that brings that will also drop our temperatures back again.