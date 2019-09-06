Windy at times Friday with seasonable 70s

An area of low clouds will gradually take over the sky for a good share of us for at least a few hours this morning. Southern Iowa may escape it, though. In any case, those clouds will give way to a clearing sky for the afternoon. It'll be a bit windy at times as a north wind may gust over 20 mph at times. Highs will mainly be in the 70s. Lows fall to the 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday looks like a nice day with partial sunshine and highs again in the 70s. Scattered showers will be around Sunday, but it won't be an all-day rain for everybody. The clouds will keep temperatures cool in the upper 60s to around 70. Showers and a few storms remain possible Monday as warmer weather returns for a couple of days early next week.