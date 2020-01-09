Windy and milder today, a few showers possible

Plan on a windy and warmer day as highs surge to around 50 degrees in most areas. The wind will gust over 30mph at times and as dew points rise, areas of drizzle or light showers may occur around midday into the mid-afternoon hours. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Our attention then turns to the system set to move across eastern Iowa later in the day Friday, Friday night and into our Saturday. It's important to convey that this will come in two pieces, with both pieces carrying the potential of accumulating snow. By the time that entire system moves out late Saturday night, a 3-6" band of snow looks like a reasonable forecast at this distance for Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City and points southeast. At this time, lighter amounts of 1-3" look possible for the Waterloo area.

While confidence of accumulating snow is growing, these bands and numbers are by no means set in stone quite yet and additional adjustments may occur as we get closer to the event.