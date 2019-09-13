Windy and cooler today

Plan on a much cooler and less humid day area-wide. While we'll likely start off with some sunshine, it won't take long for clouds to re-develop over portions of the area. Northern Iowa will likely turn mostly cloudy as the day goes on with mostly sunny sky farther south. Highs will range from the mid-upper 60s over northeast Iowa to the low-mid 70s over the rest of the area.

No rain is expected today, tonight, or much of tomorrow. Over in Ames, only a slight chance of rain exists by gametime.

Saturday night into Sunday, rain is a potential here in eastern Iowa as dew points rise and clouds build. Next week, plan on more heat and humidity with highs well into the 80s.