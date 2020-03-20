Windy and colder today

Plan on a windy and sharply colder day with highs only into the low-mid 30s in most areas. The wind may gust as high as 40mph early this morning with gusts slowly backing off through the day. Any flurries will dissipate quickly and the clouds should be out by lunchtime in most areas.

Plan on generally quiet conditions from tonight through Sunday morning.

Our next system has sped up some and will possibly impact us with a little light rain as early as Sunday afternoon and evening. At this time, amounts look to stay low overall.

Plan on highs into the 40s and 50s next week with several rain chances during that time.

