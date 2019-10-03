Windy and cloudy today

The rain is finally gone. Look for plenty of clouds in the sky today along with a chilly northwest wind. Highs will stay in the 50s for nearly everyone with the exception being southeast Iowa where a few lower 60s may occur. This is the coolest air we've had in a while and we should drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight.

Given recent wet conditions, frost doesn't appear likely at this time, but we'll be keeping an eye on the valleys of northeast Iowa.

Looking ahead, plan on a quiet day tomorrow with cool conditions for football tomorrow evening.

As for Saturday, rain continues to look likely with amounts averaging around a half-inch.

Next week continues to look mainly dry which is a welcome sight compared to the recent wet weather.