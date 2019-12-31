Windy and chilly today

The low pressure system that brought us precipitation over the past 24 hours is now off to the east. Our main focus is on continued windy and chilly conditions today.

The clouds will be tough to break out of and we could very well be in them all day long. If you are lucky enough to get a few breaks, the temperatures won't really respond and highs into the upper 20s look reasonable. The wind chill will be down in the teens much of the day.

If you are planning to head out tonight, it'll be quiet and clear, which will lead us into a great day tomorrow. Plan on sunshine and highs into the lower 40s.

Our next system still looks to arrive on Friday with a chance of snow.