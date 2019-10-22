Windy and chilly today

The wind will continue through the day with gusts to 45mph likely. In addition, plan on a few lingering showers this morning to move their way off to the east as the day goes on.

Clouds will be everywhere this morning, with a steady decrease from southwest to northeast this afternoon. It remains very likely that northeast Iowa will not break out of the clouds today. Highs will only reach the mid-40s there, with upper 40s to lower 50s elsewhere.

Tonight, the wind backs down substantially and with clearing sky, look for lows well down into the 30s.

Tomorrow, our next system arrives from the west and while there is little moisture to work with, there still seems to be enough to warrant a slight rain chance in the afternoon and evening. Colder weather is likely by Thursday with low-mid 40s for highs.

Decent fall weather continues to look likely this weekend with highs into the 50s both days. We'll probably have more clouds building Saturday night into Sunday ahead of a substantial cool-down next week.