Windy and chilly, freeze tonight

Today is all about the cooler temperatures, but at least we have plenty of sunshine. Plan on highs into the upper 40s over extreme northeast Iowa, with lower 50s elsewhere. Winds may gust over 30mph at times through late-afternoon.

Tonight, it's all about freezing temperatures as lows fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Ensure plants are brought in or protected.

This weekend continues to look split with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s tomorrow.

On Mother's Day itself, some showers, cooler air and wind will all be brought in from the north making for a chilly day. Enjoy your weekend!

