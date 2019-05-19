Windy Sunday with a few lingering showers

The heavy rain is behind us for now, although scattered showers are still possible today. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy and windy at times. Temperatures will move very little today, staying in the 50s in northern Iowa and lower 60s in southern Iowa.

Some clearing happens tonight as lows fall to either side of 40. Tomorrow looks nice, although cool, with partial sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Showers and storms begin to return tomorrow night, and periods of rain and storms are likely Tuesday into Tuesday night. Heavy rain will once again be possible. An east wind will keep highs close to 60.

We get another short break Wednesday before occasional rain and storm chances return for the end of the week through at least early next week. There will be dry time thrown in there, but the timing of each rain chance is uncertain for now.