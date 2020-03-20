Windy & chilly day ahead

Windy conditions continue throughout the afternoon. North winds will be sustained between 15-30, with gusts as high as 40.

Highs today only in the 30s, but you combine the wind into, feels like temperatures will be sitting into the 20s most of the day. Expect decreasing cloud cover throughout the day.

Partly cloudy overnight, lows in the low 20s.

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s for the start of the weekend. The first half of your Sunday looks to be dry but heading into the evening and overnight hours we could see the chance of rain.

