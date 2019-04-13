Winds will be lighter, but temperatures remain cool

Winds will be lighter today, but temperatures remain cool in the upper 40s to low 50s. A storm system gives the state a glancing blow on Sunday, with a very slight chance of rain or snow confined generally toward the Mississippi River. Highs will be in the mid 40s. A warming trend is evident toward mid-week, as another strong system develops in the Plains and moves toward the Midwest. Showers and thunderstorms enter the picture by Wednesday and Thursday, with a cool down on the back side. Easter weekend looks mild, with a slight chance of showers on Easter.