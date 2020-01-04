Winds increase overnight, gusts around 40 mph Sunday

Clouds will eventually break up as we head into the overnight hours. Otherwise, a quiet night with lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Winds overnight will start to increase, from the southwest at first between 10-20 mph. As we head through the morning on Sunday, winds will shift from the northwest and become stronger. Sustained winds will be between 15-30 mph, with gusts at or just over 40 mph.

Temperatures will be mild tomorrow in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

The start of the week looks to be quiet, highs stay in the 40s Monday. A small system will push through Tuesday, with a slight chance of a few flurries Tuesday night, but will drop temperatures into the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next best chance of rain looks to be Thursday with highs in the mid-40s.