Winds diminish overnight, cloudy skies Monday

Strong wind gusts between 30-40 mph are still possible through the evening hours but will start to diminish through the overnight hours.

Because of the wind, temperatures are feeling anywhere between 5-10 degrees below what the actual temperature is.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid-20s with partly cloudy skies.

More clouds build in on Monday with highs in the low 40s.

A week upper-level system looks to pass through the area Monday night that could bring the chance for a few flurries, but no accumulation expected.

Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s through Wednesday.

Our next best chance of rain looks to be Thursday with mild temperatures in the upper 40s, before cooling back down into the 30s to end the workweek.