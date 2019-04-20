Temperatures stay fairly mild overnight in the upper 40s with clear skies. A few more clouds develop on Easter Sunday, but the entire day should remain dry. Temperatures will be warmer on stronger southerly winds in the upper 70s and low 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday, especially north. Temperatures remain in the 60s through Wednesday, before hitting the 70s again toward next weekend.
Windier, warmer day ahead for Easter Sunday
By Corey Thompson |
Posted: Sat 6:35 PM, Apr 20, 2019