Wind turbine debate continues in central Iowa county

The Madison County Board of Supervisors heard from supporters and critics of closer wind turbines during a meeting Tuesday in Winterset.

Mid-American Energy says officials should let them build the turbines closer to homes, but the county board of health passed a resolution saying that wind turbines pose a health risk and shouldn't be any closer than 1.5 miles away from someone's home.

Some say the turbines are just a visual stressor, station WOI reports.

"If I paint my house red and you don't like the color red you shouldn't be able to tell me not to color my house red and designate it as a public health risk," said Trevor Johnston, who supports the idea.

Iowa is the second leading source of wind energy in the country.

"They've been here, they've been forgotten to be tested and the problem is that they are getting bigger and more powerful," said cardiologist Dr. W. Ben Johnson. "We do not have baseline biophysical information about what the effects are."

County officials will discuss the topics further on Sept. 10.

People in Iowa County had their own issues with wind turbines. Last week the county board of supervisors voted down an ordinance that would regulate wind energy. People were concerned that the ordinance did not properly protect the county.