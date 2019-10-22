Wind dimnishes and teh sky clears

As the wind dies down the clouds clear allowing temperatures to drop. Overnight lows dip into the 30s. Don’t forget tonight is a peak night for the Orionid Meteor Shower. Look to the ESE near the constellation Orion in a very dark location. We could see 10-15 meteors per hour. Wednesday a cold front arrives and with it more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Colder weather is ahead Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and 20s and 30s for lows. Have a great night.

